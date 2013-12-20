What will 2014 hold for pharma?

Clinical trial regulations
Clinical trials have been a buzz word in pharma this year and it looks like it’s a trend which will continue into 2014. Debate has been caused by the future EU legislation on clinical trial regulations, governing the amount of data companies are required to publish. Some argue that a simplified regulatory framework for clinical trials will streamline the approvals process for Europe. This is hoped to speed up access to new medicines for patients and make Europe an attractive location for R&D. However, others think increased ‘transparency’ will discourage pharma companies from conducting trials in Europe, as well as raising concerns over patients’ personal data. Discussions at the end of December meant that a compromise has been reached on the initial text of the legislation which could be adopted in 2014. It could come into force two years after it has been adopted, so all eyes will be on Europe at the start of the year.
Personalized medicine
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze