WHO cancer agency launches new European Code Against Cancer

The specialized cancer agency of the World Health Organization, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), has launched the fourth edition of the European Code Against Cancer with the participation of the European Commission today.
The new code is the outcome of a two-year collaborative work between cancer specialists, scientists, and other experts from across the European Union. It provides 12 ways to adopt healthier lifestyles and boost cancer prevention across Europe, such as the importance of avoiding tobacco, alcohol, and excessive sun exposure, as well as the benefits of maintaining a healthy body weight and being physically active. It also recommends participation in organized programmes for bowel, breast, and cervical cancer screening.
IARC director Christopher Wild said: “The code raises awareness of the critical role of prevention in the fight against cancer. By adopting the code, all European citizens can take concrete actions for themselves, their friends and families to significantly reduce their risk of developing cancer.”
