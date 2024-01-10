Thursday 18 June 2026

WHO decision improves children’s access to safer polio vaccine

Pharmaceutical
10 January 2024
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The novel type 2 oral polio vaccine (nOPV2), developed by a team including scientists from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), has now been quality-assured (prequalified) by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Three years after it received its Emergency Use Listing (EUL) and with 950 million doses now delivered worldwide, nOPV2 has been  prequalified by the WHO, following analysis of outcomes in vaccinated populations, confirming the strong safety profile and effectvenss of the vaccine, the MHRA stated, noting that the nOPV2 vaccine helps to protect children from polio while lowering the risk of vaccine-derived outbreaks.

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