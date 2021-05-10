WHO lists Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday listed the China state-owned Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for this vaccine to be rolled out globally. The Sinopharm vaccine is produced by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co, subsidiary of China National Biotec Group (CNBG).
The Sinopharm jab is the first vaccine developed by a non-Western country to get WHO backing. The vaccine has already been given to millions of people in China and elsewhere. A decision is expected in the coming days on another Chinese vaccine developed by Sinovac, while Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is under assessment.
