Sunday 11 January 2026

Wide range of US drug cost savings proposed in Bill introduced by Senator Kohl

Pharmaceutical
17 October 2011

US Senator Herb Kohl (Democrat, Wisconsin), Chairman of the US Senate Special Committee on Aging, last week introduced legislation seeking a wide range of drug cost cuts, including a proposal to require drug manufacturers to provide Medicare Part B with the same discounts Medicaid receives, saying his: “Prescription Drug Cost Reduction Act provides a number of opportunities to significantly reduce the cost of health care without pushing those costs onto consumers or limiting access to care.”

Sen Kohl’s Bill includes six cost-cutting policies that were considered as part of a Senate Special Committee on Aging hearing in July as well as language that would require drug manufacturers to provide Medicare Part B with the same rebates Medicaid receives. However, Sen Kohl’s Bill would apply to fewer drugs than other Democratic proposals. While lawmakers including Representative Henry Waxman (Democrat, California) have proposed major cuts in the cost of drugs under Medicare Part D, while Sen Kohl's bill would cut costs for drugs administered by a doctor.

According to an analysis done by Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS OIG) at Sen Kohl’s request, up to $2.4 billion would have been saved on just the 20 costliest drugs last year if the manufacturers of Medicare Part B drugs had been required to pay the same rebates required under Medicaid. These savings represent up to 26% of the $9.2 billion that Medicare and its beneficiaries paid for the 20 drugs in 2010. The HHS OIG analysis can be found here.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze