With new meds on the way, Lilly puts $2.1 billion into meeting demand

Indiana, USA-based drugmaker Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is making a major investment in its home state, with a $2.1 billion project to expand its manufacturing footprint.

The plans will see two new sites being established at Indiana's LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District, in Boone County.

The facilities will focus on the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) as well as new therapeutic modalities, such as genetic medicines.