Sunday 11 January 2026

World-first trial of cannabis-based drug in glioblastoma

4 August 2021
A major UK trial of cannabis-based drug Sativex in treating the most aggressive form of brain tumor is to launch at 15 National Health Service (NHS) hospitals, following promising results from a Phase I study in 27 patients.

The new Phase II trial, led by the University of Leeds, will assess whether adding Sativex to chemotherapy, could extend life for thousands diagnosed with a recurrent glioblastoma. Currently, this condition has an average survival of less than 10 months.

Sativex, manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals and often known by the USAN name nabiximols, is an oromucosal spray containing 1:1 THC (Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). Sativex was approved for use on the NHS in 2019 to treat muscle spasms linked to multiple sclerosis. GW Pharma was recently acquired by the USA’s Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) in a $7.2 billion deal.

