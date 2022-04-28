World's largest cancer charity launches new innovation fund

British charity Cancer Research UK has launched a new project aimed at driving forward innovation in the development of oncology medicines.
The group, which is the world’s largest independent funder of cancer research, said it wants to bring together academia and industry under one umbrella.
Dubbed Cancer Research Horizons, the unit will leverage the charity’s established drug discovery laboratories and network of research and technology platforms, offering “a unique R&D portfolio to potential industry partners.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze