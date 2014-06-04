Worldwide pharma industry marketing investment flat in 2013

Worldwide industry investment in pharmaceuticals sales force and marketing channels remained flat in 2013 at just under 85 billion euros ($116 billion) constant US dollars.

Notably, the leading 10 multinationals ranked by promotional expenditure, all reduced investment during the 12 months to December 2013, according to a new report from Cegedim Strategic Data (CSD), a leading provider of health care market research, and worldwide promotional audits.

"A combination of factors has led to a general consolidation in marketing activity," said Christopher Wooden, vice president for CSD Global Promotion Audits. "The impact of the so called patent cliff is still being felt as the industry seeks to maintain margins. Meanwhile, regulatory scrutiny and clearer compliance guidelines are putting pressure on the use of traditional, personal promotional channels. Finally, broad coverage primary care sales forces are being transformed to promote highly specialized portfolios. Consequently, fewer reps are needed," he added.