Worldwide pharma industry sales force levels flat in 2014

Pharma industry sales force levels in 2014 showed a slowdown in the decline seen in previous years, according to market research company Cegedim Strategic Data (CSD).
Worldwide, sales force levels were flat at 439,500 full time rep equivalents (FTEs) – a slight +0.4% increase compared to 2013. North America sales force levels continue to decrease, however, at a slower rate, where total FTEs stood at just under 65,000 representing a decline of 2%. Overall, FTE estimates for the top five European countries (France, Germany, Italy, UK and Spain) showed a decrease of 5.3% to 72,000 reps. However, of these top five countries, the UK maintained stable sales force levels in 2014 (+0.5%) compared to a 12% drop in 2013.
