Friday 9 January 2026

WTO TRIPS resolution excludes pharma from IP extension exemption for least-developed countries

Pharmaceutical
12 June 2013

The Council for TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) yesterday (June 11) adopted a resolution at the World Trade Organization (WTO) that allows least-developed countries (LDC) an eight year extension on an exemption in implementing intellectual property (IP) rules under the TRIPS Agreement, according to medical humanitarian organization Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

However, MSF says it has been informed that the exemption excludes pharmaceutical products, for which LDCs will now have to go back to the WTO ahead of a 2016 deadline to renegotiate an exemption extension for drugs and vaccines, after the USA and European Union refused to accept the LDCs' request for a comprehensive extension.

Ahead of a transition period that allows LDCs to avoid introducing some intellectual property rules expiring this month, LDC members of the WTO requested an extension that would enable them to remain exempt from implementing nearly all provisions of the TRIPS agreement, including for pharmaceutical products, until they are no longer classified as “least-developed.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze