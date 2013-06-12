WTO TRIPS resolution excludes pharma from IP extension exemption for least-developed countries

The Council for TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) yesterday (June 11) adopted a resolution at the World Trade Organization (WTO) that allows least-developed countries (LDC) an eight year extension on an exemption in implementing intellectual property (IP) rules under the TRIPS Agreement, according to medical humanitarian organization Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

However, MSF says it has been informed that the exemption excludes pharmaceutical products, for which LDCs will now have to go back to the WTO ahead of a 2016 deadline to renegotiate an exemption extension for drugs and vaccines, after the USA and European Union refused to accept the LDCs' request for a comprehensive extension.

Ahead of a transition period that allows LDCs to avoid introducing some intellectual property rules expiring this month, LDC members of the WTO requested an extension that would enable them to remain exempt from implementing nearly all provisions of the TRIPS agreement, including for pharmaceutical products, until they are no longer classified as “least-developed.”