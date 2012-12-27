WuXi PharmaTech sets up clinical trials JV with PRA

Chinese contract research organization WuXi PharmaTech (NYSE: WX) and PRA, a global clinical CRO, have signed a joint venture agreement to offer a broad platform of Phase I-IV clinical trial services in China, Hong Kong and Macau. The joint venture will provide services including clinical trial monitoring, project management, regulatory strategy and submissions, data management, biostatistics, drug safety reporting, and medical monitoring.

The clinical operations of WuXi and PRA in China will combine to operate as an independent CRO and will be jointly owned by their respective parent companies. WuXi will contribute clinical and regulatory experience to the joint venture from its China-based clinical organization. That organization covers all regions of the country and has employees working in 16 Chinese cities, with offices in Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou. WuXi will also supply laboratory services to the joint venture through a preferred provider arrangement.