Xarelto and Eliquis set to displace current therapies in DVT/PE

Clinical data and the opinions of interviewed thought leaders indicate that there is little to distinguish between current regimens utilized for the treatment and secondary prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis (DVT)/pulmonary embolism (PE), as these regimens are initiated with use of a short-term injectable anticoagulant prior to long-term anticoagulation with warfarin, according to a new report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources.
However, Bayer (BAYB: DE) and Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Xarelto (rivaroxaban) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY and Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) Eliquis (apixaban) are expected to displace current therapies for the treatment and secondary prophylaxis of DVT/PE. Surveyed US emergency room physicians indicate that Xarelto and Eliquis have competitive advantages in efficacy, safety and tolerability and delivery.
"We forecast that Xarelto will become the US market leader in the treatment and secondary prophylaxis of DVT/PE, with a 22.4% patient share by 2021, closely followed by apixaban with 19.3%,” said Decision Resources analyst Eamonn O'Connor, adding:"This is due to these agents' impressive results in clinical trials, and the fact that oral therapy can be initiated straight away, removing the need to begin therapy with a fast-acting injectable anticoagulant."
