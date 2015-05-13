Xencor appoints Mark Lotz as VP of regulatory affairs and Wayne Saville as VP clinical oncology

Antibody specialist Xencor (Nasdaq: XNCR) has appointed Mark Lotz as vice president of regulatory affairs and Wayne Saville as vice president of clinical oncology.
Mr Lotz has more than 35 years of experience in biotech and pharma regulatory affairs. Prior to his appointment at Xencor, he served as a regulatory and quality consultant, where he provided review of regulatory documents, clinical development plans and protocols, and served as a representative to regulatory agencies.
Dr Saville has more than 25 years of experience in clinical affairs and medical research and joins the company from Tocagen, where he was vice president of clinical development in oncology.
