XOMA acquires US rights to perindopril franchise

California, USA-based XOMA Corp (Nasdaq: XOMA) says it has acquired US rights to the perindopril franchise from France’s Laboratoires Servier, XOMA's partner for its lead product candidate, gevokizumab (formerly XOMA 052), which failed in mid-stage trials but is now being studied by the US firm as an acne treatment and for the non-infectious form of the eye disease uveitis.
The leading French independent drugmaker entered into a development and commercialization deal with XOMA last year for XOMA 052, which involved an upfront of $35 million and $470 million in milestones which could reach as much as $800 if XOMA does not re-acquire US rights (The Pharma Letter January 5, 2011).
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