XTL Biopharma buys Teva's stake in Proteologics

In a second M&A deal this year, Israel‘s XTL Biopharmaceuticals (TASE: XTL) announced that it has acquired 4,620,356 shares, of Proteologics (TASE: PRTL) from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for 6.5 million shekels ($1.7 million), which represents an amount of 1.405 shekels per share (around 22% premium).
The shares represent all of the Proteologics held by Teva, the world’s leading generics drugmaker whichis also headquarterd in Israel, and represent about 31.35% of Proteologics issued and outstanding share capital.
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