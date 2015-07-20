Zambon expands in Europe acquiring Nigaard

Italy-based CNS specialist Zambon says it has acquired Nigaard, a full service specialized company headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 2002, Nigaard is a licensed pharmaceutical company focused on respiratory and allergy, including pharmaceuticals and medical devices, well developed in all the countries of Northern Europe: Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland. It is currently Promixin(colistin) distributor for Sweden and Norway, as well as owner of several distribution and licensing agreements.