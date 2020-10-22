Zosano tanks as FDA rejects Qtrypta NDA

USA-based Zosano Pharma (Nasdaq: ZSAN) took another nosedive, with its shares falling 28% pre-market yesterday after it received what was a largely expected rejection by the US Food and Drug Administration of its acute migraine treatment candidate.
Zosano received a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA in connection with the Qtrypta (zolmitriptan transdermal microneedle system) New Drug Application (NDA). The shares were down a further 2.5% at $0.43 this morning.
The CRL cited inconsistent zolmitriptan exposure levels observed across clinical pharmacology studies, which had been previously identified in the FDA’s discipline review letter in September, which caused a 52% crash for the stock.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
