Zydus Cadila posts 41% rise in Q2 net profit

India-based healthcare company Zydus Cadila (Cadila Healthcare), on Thursday reported a 41% year on year rise in second quarter net profit.
The company reported profit of 3.91 billion rupees ($59.9 million) against 2.78 billion rupees reported in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's total operating income stood at 24.60 billion rupees, up 17% against 21.08 billion a year ago.
Sales from its US business rose 25% to 10.04 billion rupees. The company received approval for one new product from the US Food and Drug Association and two products were launched in the US market.
