Zydus' desidustat data published in American Journal of Nephrology

Indian pharma company Zydus Lifesciences (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE) has announced the publication of two manuscripts detailing the DREAM-ND and DREAM-D Phase III study results of desidustat in the American Journal of Nephrology.
Desidustat’s development is based on the Nobel Prize in Medicine winning science on discoveries of the oxygen sensing mechanism of cells through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF). It works by stabilizing the HIF complex and stimulating endogenous erythropoietin production in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, thereby improving hemoglobin levels and treating anemia.
"Desidustat met all the primary and secondary endpoints with thrice a week oral dosing regimen, was well-tolerated and ensured a durable treatment effect in non-dialysis and dialysis dependent CKD patients with anemia"CKD patients, irrespective of their dialysis status, have been reported to develop anemia, leading to significant morbidity, mortality, progression of kidney disease and higher blood transfusion rates. They are often on eight to 13 different medications and are at safety risks of drug-drug interactions.
