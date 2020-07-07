Zydus gets Mexican go-ahead for desidustat study in COVID-19

Zydus Cadila, a part of Cadila Healthcare (BOM: 532321), has received approval from the regulatory authority of Mexico, COFEPRIS, for one of its lead research candidates, desidustat, to be tested in the management of COVID-19.

Clinical and regulatory development of desidustat in COVID-19 is being executed in Mexico by Avant Santé Research Center, a leading contract research organization headquartered in the Latin American country, which is among the world’s worst hit by the virus.

The company will be conducting a Phase IIb, multicenter, comparator-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of desidustat tablet for the management of COVID-19 patients.