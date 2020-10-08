Sunday 11 January 2026

Zydus in milestone COPD launch in India

8 October 2020
Zydus Cadila, part of Indian pharma company Zydus Healthcare, is launching Forglyn pMDI, India’s first pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI) with a combination of long acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and long acting beta agonist (LABA) for patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in India.

Forglyn pMDI is priced at 495 rupees ($6.75) per pack and has been developed in-house using Zydus’ innovations in formulation technology. The administration of the two drugs, the LABA formoterol fumarate and the LAMA glycopyrrolate, in a single inhalation, will improve outcomes due to the desired synergistic effect of the two drugs and a better adherence to the treatment.

COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide and, in India, an estimated 55.3 million patients suffer from the condition.

