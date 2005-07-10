Pharma now accounts for 3% of world trade, says WTO

Since 2000, levels of growth in world exports of pharmaceutical products have been four times stronger, on average, than the equivalent figure for other chemical products and "manufactures" as a whole, says the 2005 World Trade Report published by the World Trade Organization.

The share of pharmaceuticals in world trade has risen to around $200.00 billion, or 3% of total business, according to the Report, which notes that this share exceeds those of textiles and of iron and steel.