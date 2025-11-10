Pharma Resources Generics Deal With Clal Pharma

US drug company Pharmaceutical Resources has announced an agreement with Clal Pharmaceutical Industries of Israel to develop, make and distribute generic drugs worldwide. Clal will buy 2,027,000 shares of Pharmaceutical Resources stock, or 12% of its total, for $20 million or $9.98 per share. Clal will also get a three-year warrant to buy up to 914,000 more shares at between $10 and $12 per share.
Pharmaceutical Resources will use about $7.35 million of the proceeds for investment in an R&D joint venture with Clal, with the rest used for working capital and acquisitions. Pharmaceutical Resources will also be able to take part with Clal and its affiliates in certain drug acquisitions and transactions.
Initially, Clal will appoint one member to the Pharmaceutical Resources board of directors and, depending on stock ownership, another member. Additionally, Clal will limit its purchase of Pharmaceutical Resources stock to no more than 25% but will have the right of first refusal to acquire its assets in the event of a sale of the company or its assets.
