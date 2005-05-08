Pharma sector "at crossroads in public trust," says Ernst & Young

Today, pharmaceutical companies are taking unprecedented actions to regain public trust by engaging in open dialog on product safety issues and drug promotional objectives, while renewing their focus on demonstrating value through medicines, says the new edition of Ernst & Young's annual Global Pharmaceutical Report.

Drugmakers are increasing their focus on global supply chain integrity, regulatory risk management and industry value, says E&Y, which sees examples of firms taking significant strides to gain public trust. "To build confidence, companies are grappling with how they ensure the integrity of their supply chain, mitigate regulatory risks through greater transparency and, ultimately, how they can build awareness of the value and positive role they play in improving people's lives and reducing the cost of disease," according to Les Clifford, UK pharmaceutical leader at E&Y.

Protecting supply-chain integrity