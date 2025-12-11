Pharma Supply Chain & Security World

18 March 202619 March 2026
A focused conference on building more agile, responsive and secure pharmaceutical supply chains.
The agenda centres on end-to-end visibility and traceability, with particular emphasis on anti-counterfeiting, serialisation, packaging and labelling, and practical approaches to strengthening supply chain resilience across manufacturing and distribution.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Supply chain, logistics and operations leaders in pharma and biotech
- Anti-counterfeiting, serialisation and track-and-trace specialists
- Packaging, labelling and manufacturing stakeholders
- Quality, compliance and risk teams responsible for supply chain integrity
- Solution providers supporting traceability, security and supply chain technology
Scale
- The event is positioned as an established annual summit (returning to London for the 8th edition).
- A single fixed figure for attendees, exhibitors/vendors or main sponsors is not consistently published on the BIA event page.
What to expect
- Practical discussion of anti-counterfeiting strategies and how to reduce supply chain exposure to falsified medicines
- Deep dives into serialisation and end-to-end traceability, including packaging/labelling implications
- Case-study led sessions on optimising supply chain performance while improving security and compliance
- Networking with peers responsible for supply chain integrity and the partners enabling modern track-and-trace systems
