Pharma Supply Chain & Security World

The agenda centres on end-to-end visibility and traceability, with particular emphasis on anti-counterfeiting, serialisation, packaging and labelling, and practical approaches to strengthening supply chain resilience across manufacturing and distribution.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Supply chain, logistics and operations leaders in pharma and biotech

Anti-counterfeiting, serialisation and track-and-trace specialists

Packaging, labelling and manufacturing stakeholders

Quality, compliance and risk teams responsible for supply chain integrity

Solution providers supporting traceability, security and supply chain technology

Scale

The event is positioned as an established annual summit (returning to London for the 8th edition).

A single fixed figure for attendees, exhibitors/vendors or main sponsors is not consistently published on the BIA event page.

What to expect