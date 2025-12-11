Thursday 11 December 2025

Pharma Supply Chain & Security World

Visit event website
18 March 202619 March 2026
London, UK
A focused conference on building more agile, responsive and secure pharmaceutical supply chains.

The agenda centres on end-to-end visibility and traceability, with particular emphasis on anti-counterfeiting, serialisation, packaging and labelling, and practical approaches to strengthening supply chain resilience across manufacturing and distribution.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Supply chain, logistics and operations leaders in pharma and biotech
  • Anti-counterfeiting, serialisation and track-and-trace specialists
  • Packaging, labelling and manufacturing stakeholders
  • Quality, compliance and risk teams responsible for supply chain integrity
  • Solution providers supporting traceability, security and supply chain technology

Scale

  • The event is positioned as an established annual summit (returning to London for the 8th edition).
  • A single fixed figure for attendees, exhibitors/vendors or main sponsors is not consistently published on the BIA event page.

What to expect

  • Practical discussion of anti-counterfeiting strategies and how to reduce supply chain exposure to falsified medicines
  • Deep dives into serialisation and end-to-end traceability, including packaging/labelling implications
  • Case-study led sessions on optimising supply chain performance while improving security and compliance
  • Networking with peers responsible for supply chain integrity and the partners enabling modern track-and-trace systems


Today's issue

Priority review for Opdivo and chemo in cHL
Biotechnology
Priority review for Opdivo and chemo in cHL
11 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
Zealand reveals Chinese deal and leadership ambitions in obesity and metabolic health
11 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
Roivant highlights continued pipeline progress and outlook
11 December 2025
Biotechnology
ProteoNic 2G UNic technology licensed by Ginkgo Bioworks
11 December 2025
Biotechnology
Parkinson's data suggests ACI-7104.056 could slow progression
11 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
Accord’s success story continues through growth on many fronts
11 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
Roche hails giredestrant effect in ER-positive early-stage breast cancer
11 December 2025

Company Spotlight

A TechBio company that specializes in developing personalized vaccines and immunotherapies through its advanced AI-Immunology™ platform. The company bridges artificial intelligence technology, bioinformatics, and drug development to bring novel immunotherapies to patients facing cancer and infectious diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze