Pharma trade

Turkey's State Statistics Institute says that the country imported pharmaceutical products worth $1.76 billion in the first seven months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 6.6%. Exports fell 5.7% to $158.0 million.

Croatia exported medical and pharmaceutical products worth $158.0 million in the January to July 2006 period, the same as in the like period of 2005, reports the country's Central Statistics Bureau. Imports over the same time rose 9% to $349.0 million.