Pharma translation company Conversis Medical appoints Mark Hooper

Specialist medical translation agency Conversis Medical has announced the appointment of Mark Hooper as Global Director with immediate effect.
With extensive business development and project delivery experience in the pharmaceutical and CRO/CMO market, Dr Hooper brings in-depth understanding of the scientific, regulatory and time-pressured nature of projects in drug development and clinical trials. Mark has worked in the pharmaceutical services field for the past 13 years.
Founder of Conversis Medical Gary Muddyman said: “This is a significant appointment and we are delighted that Mark has joined us. Conversis Medical is committed to meeting the demand for precise translation for patient recruitment and within the clinical trials sector and Mark has a fantastic track record in delivering outstanding client service and satisfaction - values which are embedded in the ethos of the company. We aim to provide the pharmaceutical industry with a service that encompasses the unique requirements of this sector and Mark’s appointment will help us achieve this.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze