Pharma translation company Conversis Medical appoints Mark Hooper

Specialist medical translation agency Conversis Medical has announced the appointment of Mark Hooper as Global Director with immediate effect.

With extensive business development and project delivery experience in the pharmaceutical and CRO/CMO market, Dr Hooper brings in-depth understanding of the scientific, regulatory and time-pressured nature of projects in drug development and clinical trials. Mark has worked in the pharmaceutical services field for the past 13 years.

Founder of Conversis Medical Gary Muddyman said: “This is a significant appointment and we are delighted that Mark has joined us. Conversis Medical is committed to meeting the demand for precise translation for patient recruitment and within the clinical trials sector and Mark has a fantastic track record in delivering outstanding client service and satisfaction - values which are embedded in the ethos of the company. We aim to provide the pharmaceutical industry with a service that encompasses the unique requirements of this sector and Mark’s appointment will help us achieve this.”