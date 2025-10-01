Pharma Upgrade Projects In Turkey

Two projects to modernize pharmaceutical manufacturing in Turkey were announced this month, accord to the country's Economic Press Agency. The two are described as follows:
- Bilim Ilac AS, a pharmaceutical company in Tekirdag, 140 kilometers west of the capital Istanbul, is to invest 570 billion Turkish lire ($9.6 million) in a production modernization and expansion project. The company has an annual production capacity of 10,000 tons of various drugs; and
- Sanovel Ilac AS, an Istanbul-based maker of tablets and liquid medicines, is to invest 395 billion lire ($6.7 million) in a modernization project. $5.4 million of this investment will be in foreign currency, the EBA report states.
