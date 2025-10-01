Pharma Vision Invests In Tularik

US biotechnology company Tularik has raised $60 million in a private placing, with Swiss investment fund Pharma Vision taking a 10% stake in the company for a reported $33 million. This is claimed to be the largest private placement in the sector.

San Francisco-based Tularik, which has as its chairman Robert Swanson (who was also chairman and the founder of Genentech) and as its chief executive ex-Genentech scientist David Goeddel, is planning to go public in 1997.