Pharma welcomes new Italian Health Minister

Italy's new Health Minister, Francesco Storace, has confirmed that pharmaceutical pricing and cost-containment policies will be high on his list of priorities as he seeks to win over stakeholders in the country's beleaguered health care arena.

Girolamo Sirchia was replaced as Health Minister on April 26, as part of a cabinet reshuffle conducted by Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to shore up his flagging coalition government. Mr Storace, who was previously governor of the Lazio region, was himself recently defeated in the country's local elections in which the government lost a number of key seats.

Mr Storace's appointment could prove to be significant for the domestic pharmaceutical industry. He was serving as governor of Lazio when that region signed a breakthrough deal with the Italian pharmaceutical industry association Farmindustria in 2004 in order to settle a dispute over late payments by the health service to companies.