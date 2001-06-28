The PharmaASIA Congress will be held September 25-28 in Singapore,consisting of four separately-bookable conference programs. These are: the eighth annual Asia Pharmaceuticals conference; IT for pharmaceuticals; Clinical trials and R&D Asia; and Contract research for the pharmaceutical industry.

For further details and to register, contact Asia Business Forum Pte Ltd, phone: +65 536 8676; fax: +65 536 4356, or visit:www.abf-asia.com.