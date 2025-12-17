27 April 202629 April 2026
Virginia, USAThe Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner
Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress (PCC) is a specialist conference for life sciences compliance and legal leaders, focused on the enforcement landscape and the practical realities of running effective compliance programs.
Across three days in Virginia, the agenda explores how companies are adapting to shifting regulatory expectations, strengthening risk mitigation, and managing evolving areas such as transparency reporting, third-party oversight, investigations readiness, and governance for emerging technologies. The programme blends high-level enforcement perspective with operational, “how-to” sessions aimed at improving compliance effectiveness across pharma, biotech and medical device organizations.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Chief Compliance Officers and senior compliance leaders in pharma, biotech and medical devices
- Legal, ethics, investigations and corporate integrity teams
- Audit, risk, privacy, cybersecurity and enterprise risk stakeholders who intersect with compliance
- Transparency / aggregate spend teams and colleagues working in HCP engagement governance
- External counsel, consultants and solution providers supporting compliance programs
Scale
- A multi-day, major compliance meeting with in-person and virtual attendance options.
- A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors is not consistently published on the main event pages.
What to expect
- Enforcement and regulator-facing perspectives, including senior panels and keynote-style sessions
- Practical guidance on program design, monitoring, investigations readiness and risk mitigation
- Deep dives into transparency and reporting decisions, and where these functions sit within organizations
- Discussion of emerging priorities such as AI/data governance and expanding compliance scope
- Strong peer networking with senior compliance and legal professionals across life sciences
