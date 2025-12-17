Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress (PCC) is a specialist conference for life sciences compliance and legal leaders, focused on the enforcement landscape and the practical realities of running effective compliance programs.

Across three days in Virginia, the agenda explores how companies are adapting to shifting regulatory expectations, strengthening risk mitigation, and managing evolving areas such as transparency reporting, third-party oversight, investigations readiness, and governance for emerging technologies. The programme blends high-level enforcement perspective with operational, “how-to” sessions aimed at improving compliance effectiveness across pharma, biotech and medical device organizations.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Chief Compliance Officers and senior compliance leaders in pharma, biotech and medical devices

Legal, ethics, investigations and corporate integrity teams

Audit, risk, privacy, cybersecurity and enterprise risk stakeholders who intersect with compliance

Transparency / aggregate spend teams and colleagues working in HCP engagement governance

External counsel, consultants and solution providers supporting compliance programs

Scale

A multi-day, major compliance meeting with in-person and virtual attendance options.

A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors is not consistently published on the main event pages.

What to expect