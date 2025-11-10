Pharmaceutical Priorities In South Africa

A policy on rational drug use is a major priority for South Africa, Health Minister Nkosazana Zuma has told Health Horizons, the magazine of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations. Work on the policy will begin probably at year-end, starting with primary health care drugs and working through to the tertiary level, she said.

Dr Zuma also plans to introduce an essential drugs list, generic prescriptions and generic substitution, and her Ministry will recommend the introduction of parallel imports if companies in South Africa cannot provide medicines at reasonable prices. The essential drugs list will be specific to South Africa, and would include 120-125 drugs covering at least 90%-95% of the country's health problems.

In order to deal with the problem of high drug prices in South Africa, the Minister said she plans to introduce a range of measures such as breaking the monopoly of pharmacies and coding the drugs going to the public sector differently from those going to the private sector. She would prefer these drugs to be prepacked, ready for dispensing instead of being redistributed in bulk. Asked about the lack of transparency in the country's drug distribution system, she said it would first be necessary to ensure that manufacturers are transparent about their profits, after which it would be possible to find out about other partners further along the chain.