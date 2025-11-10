Monday 10 November 2025

Pharmaceutical Priorities In South Africa

8 October 1995

A policy on rational drug use is a major priority for South Africa, Health Minister Nkosazana Zuma has told Health Horizons, the magazine of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations. Work on the policy will begin probably at year-end, starting with primary health care drugs and working through to the tertiary level, she said.

Dr Zuma also plans to introduce an essential drugs list, generic prescriptions and generic substitution, and her Ministry will recommend the introduction of parallel imports if companies in South Africa cannot provide medicines at reasonable prices. The essential drugs list will be specific to South Africa, and would include 120-125 drugs covering at least 90%-95% of the country's health problems.

In order to deal with the problem of high drug prices in South Africa, the Minister said she plans to introduce a range of measures such as breaking the monopoly of pharmacies and coding the drugs going to the public sector differently from those going to the private sector. She would prefer these drugs to be prepacked, ready for dispensing instead of being redistributed in bulk. Asked about the lack of transparency in the country's drug distribution system, she said it would first be necessary to ensure that manufacturers are transparent about their profits, after which it would be possible to find out about other partners further along the chain.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze