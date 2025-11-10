Pharmaceutical Production In Spain Rises

Pharmaceutical production in Spain in 1993 is estimated to have been worth 725.7 billion pesetas ($5.8 billion), an increase of 9.2% on the previous year, according to Spanish industry association Farmaindustria's report: The Drug Industry in Figures 1994.

Of this total, the value of pharmaceutical specialties produced amounted to 587.3 billion pesetas, and raw materials to 138.4 billion pesetas. Spain is ranked fifth for pharmaceutical production in Europe, according to the report (see table).

The drug industry in Spain spent an estimated 31.3 billion pesetas on R&D in 1993, around 4.5% of sales. The 56 companies that are involved in the industry's R&D plan had estimated R&D expenditure in 1993 of 30.7 billion pesetas, 7.1% of sales, which are estimated to be 429.9 billion pesetas. There are an estimated 2,333 people working in R&D within these firms.