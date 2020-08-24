12% rise in India's cancer burden predicted

India’s cancer cases could increase by 12% in the next five years, with 1.5 million people projected to suffer from the non-communicable disease by 2025, up from 1.39 million in 2020, according to the cancer report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).



Cancers of the gastrointestinal tract and breast are projected to be the next most prevalent.



Among men, cancers of the lung, mouth, stomach and oesophagus were the most common. For women, breast and cervix uteri cancers were the most common.



The report also found that, in 2020, tobacco-related cancers are estimated to contribute to 27.1% of the total cancer burden, with the highest of this emanating from the north-eastern region of the country.



The National Cancer Registry Program Report 2020 was released by the ICMR and the National Center for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru.



The report provides trends and information related to cancer incidence, mortality and treatment in India in 2020, based on data collected through a network of population and hospital-based cancer registries across the country. There are 28 Population Based Cancer Registries and 58 Hospital Based Cancer Registries that ICMR is running to generate cancer data.

Precision medicines have improved treatment outcomes

Dr PK Julka, former head, radiation oncology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, said: "Cancer treatment has seen significant improvement over the years. We have now got targeted therapies, or what is known as precision medicine available that has led to improved treatment outcomes."



Though the numbers are growing, Dr Julka said patients coming in at early stages have worked to their benefit.



The cancer incidence (new cases) in men is estimated to be 679,421 in 2020 and is expected to rise to 763,575 in 2025. Among women, it is estimated to touch 712,758 in 2020 and 806,218 in 2025.