$137 million investment in new production plant for Sputnik V vaccine

A new manufacturing facility is being built in Russia’s capital, Moscow, to produce the Sputnik V vaccine, the first Russian vaccine against COVID-19.

The plant for the production of the Sputnik V vaccine is a joint project of the Moscow government and one of Russia’s leading biotech companies - R-Pharm - with $137 million to be invested in the project.

“It will be one of the largest venues in Russia. I hope that the plant will be launched within a few weeks,” said the Mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, who noted: “We created production buildings within a month and handed them over for the installation of equipment and the creation of ‘clean’ rooms….Equipment installation is in full swing now.” The equipment is purchased by the R-Pharm.