$14 million award for Gilgamesh to study novel addiction therapy

New York-based neuroscience company Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals has been awarded a multi-year $14 million grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).
The money will be used to develop GM-3009, a novel, cardiac-safe ibogaine analog for the treatment of substance use disorders.
The funding comes amid an ongoing and long-term opioid epidemic in the USA, which continues to claim the lives of tens of thousands of people each year.
