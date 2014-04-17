2014 “drugs to watch” as potential blockbusters

The Thomson Reuters Intellectual Property & Science business has released its annual forecast of the leading drugs to watch in 2014, including three potential blockbuster treatments anticipated to attain more than $1 billion in sales through 2019, after entering the marketplace this year.
The analysis points to three potential blockbuster drugs:
Sovaldi (sofosbuvir): Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) oral NS5B ploymersase inhibitor for treating hepatitis C virus (HCV) was approved by the FDA in December 2013 and is expected to reach a consensus of $2.4 billion in sales in 2014, rising to its peak in sales in an estimated $9.1 billion in 2019.
Anoro Ellipta: GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK)/Theravance’s (Nasdaq: THRX) Anoro Ellipta, which contains two bronchodilators for the long-term, once-daily maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which is predicted to outsell its developers’ 2013 potential blockbuster Relovair (fluticasone/vilanterol) in the COPD field, with forecasted sales of $3 billion through 2019.
Idelalisib: Gilead filed this oral P13K p110-delta subunit inhibitor for US approval for indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September 2013 and for European approval for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and INHL in October 2013. A US filing for CLL is also planned. This treatment demonstrated significant efficacy in a phase III CLL trial; however, idelalisib faces stiff competition in the CLL marketplace.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed