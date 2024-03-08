24-month data indicate sustained cognitive benefits for AD patients with HMTM

Singapore-based TauRx Pharmaceuticals, which is seeking treatments for Alzheimer’s and related neurodegenerative diseases, presented the 24-month data from its Phase III LUCIDITY trial of hydromethylthionine mesylate (HMTM) at the AD/PD 2024 Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases Conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

The company noted that mew 24-month data show sustained benefits across the disease spectrum from early to moderate dementia. Analyses comparing the study participants to closely matched real world data and meta-analytical controls, showed significantly reduced disease progression in participants in the LUCIDITY trial. In the early disease subgroup there was a significant reduction in transition to the dementia stage of Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

From the data shared today, participants at the early stage of AD receiving HMTM 16mg/day remained significantly above baseline to 18 months and only returned to baseline values after 24 months. Within this subgroup, progression of symptoms to the dementia stage of the disease was significantly less than in the control group.