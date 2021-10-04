$300 million financing for Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A $300 million financing will give Centessa Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CNTA) plenty of room to leverage its original asset-centric approach to the discovery and development of new medicines.
The financing agreement has been reached with Oberland Capital Management, a private investment firm with over $2.25 billion in capital commitments.
Oberland is buying six-year, interest-only, senior secured notes, with the first $75 million due immediately, and further tranches of $75 million and $50 million over two years at the option of the company.
