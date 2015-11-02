Thursday 20 November 2025

50% of clinical research by Spain’s pharma industry is in its early stages

Pharmaceutical
2 November 2015

Clinical research in its early stages relates to clinical trials of drug development in its initial steps. Its importance is high, given that it allows patients to access innovative treatments and researchers the chance to gain experience in the development of medicines, said Spain’s trade group Farmaindustria in a web posting.

It is remarkable that we are experiencing a growing trend of this activity in Spain - reflected in the Guide of Clinical Research Units in Early Stages, presented by Farmaindustria in Valencia on Friday -  a public event that brought together more than 200 representatives from the public and private sectors in biomedical research.

According to this document, which constitutes the third updated and extended edition of the Guide (originally released in 2007), clinical trials in early stages with data available up until December 2014, makes up almost 50% of the clinical research developed by the pharmaceutical industry in Spain; whereas 10 years ago the percentage reached only 37% when the BEST project started, which also serves as the source for the data.

