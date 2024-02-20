59% market cap growth puts Lilly streets ahead of rivals

GlobalData has taken a look at shifts in market capitalization among the world’s top 20 biopharma companies during 2023.

The data and analytics company listed macroeconomic headwinds, steep patent cliffs and the commencement of US drug price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as challenging background factors for pharma during the year.

However, there was a resilient upturn of 1.6% in aggregate market capitalization from $3.61 trillion on December 31, 2022 to $3.67 trillion on December 31, 2023, GlobalData found.