Wednesday 19 November 2025

$600 million investment shows scale of Paxlovid potential

Pharmaceutical
18 January 2022
tablets_factory_big

The leading developer of vaccines and therapeutics for coronavirus disease, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), is to build new facilities in France as part of a near-$600 million investment in production of Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir).

While the antiviral is not approved in the European Union, it has been authorized for emergency use, and the European Medicines Agency is currently reviewing an application for conditional marketing approval.

The USA and the UK have both approved the treatment, which is a combination of two pills, for people who are at risk of developing severe disease.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Anixa claims drug shows signs of superiority over Paxlovid
25 January 2022
Pharmaceutical
WHO recommends highly successful COVID−19 therapy
23 April 2022
Pharmaceutical
Paxlovid misses endpoint in Phase II/III trial for post-exposure prophylactic use
2 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
COVID-19 regulatory updates
27 February 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze