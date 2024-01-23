$75 million Series C propels Accent's small molecule cancer drive

Accent Therapeutics, a US biopharma seeking to develop a new class of small molecule precision cancer therapies, has announced the completion of a $75 million Series C financing.

The financing was led by Mirae Asset Capital Life Science, with participation from other new investors, Mirae Asset Capital, Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Innovation.

"Accent’s focus on targeting cancer cell vulnerabilities in a specific and robust way really stood out"