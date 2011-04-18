78% of US health plans will reimburse for emerging oral therapies for multiple sclerosis, study suggests

A large percentage of US health plans (78%) will reimburse for emerging oral disease-modifying therapies for multiple sclerosis, despite the projected high cost associated with these agents, according to a report from advisory firm Decision Resources’ HealthLeaders-InterStudy unit.

However, according to the recent Formulary Forum report, titled Formulary Advantages in Multiple Sclerosis: Health Plans Await the Arrival of Orally Administered Therapies to Compete with Existing Brands, this high annual cost of treatment will drive plans to reimburse for emerging oral therapies on less favorable tiers.

47% of plans covering Gilenya