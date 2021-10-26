Wednesday 19 November 2025

A Budget for UK science?

Pharmaceutical
26 October 2021
With the UK's autumn Budget in the background, Kath Mackay, director of life sciences at Bruntwood SciTech, considers what funding commitments are required for the UK to be seen as a science superpower.

The news cycle has hit overdrive in the UK ahead of a frenetic couple of weeks that include the autumn Budget, a Comprehensive Spending Review and the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

Rightly, a great deal of focus is on how the UK will deliver on its own "net zero" commitments – especially after the publication of its strategy last week – and we wait for detail on how the government sees businesses and the economy responding to the climate emergency.

