A national pharmacare plan in Canada could save up to C$10.7 billion a year, says new study

A universal public pharmacare plan in Canada could generate savings of up to C$10.7 billion ($10.36 billion) on prescription drugs, says a new study released today by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) and the Institut de recherche et d’informations socio-economiques (IRIS).
The study, by Carleton University professor and Harvard research fellow, Marc-Andre Gagnon finds Canadians could save between 10% and 42% - up to $10.7 billion - of total drug expenditures, depending on the choice of industrial policies related to drug costs.
“Canadians cannot afford not to have universal pharmacare,” says Prof Gagnon, adding: “Canada’s pharmaceutical policies are a total failure: many Canadians do not have equitable access to medicines; the lack of coverage makes some treatments inefficient; and the whole system is unsustainable because we currently cannot control the growth of drug costs.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze