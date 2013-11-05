A*STAR and AstraZeneca link to combat Gram-negative bacterial infections

Two units under Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), the Experimental Therapeutics Centre (ETC) and Exploit Technologies Pte Ltd (ETPL) have signed a joint research collaboration agreement with Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), to develop new drugs to treat Gram-negative bacterial infections.

Under the accord, AstraZeneca and ETC will collaborate on joint research projects, with ETC contributing expertise in the discovery and optimization of lead compounds, and AstraZeneca providing expertise in antimicrobial drug discovery. The three-and-a-half-year collaboration focuses on generating high quality preclinical development candidates for entry into clinical studies. The agreement also covers commercialization and licensing of any arising intellectual property.

“The Experimental Therapeutics Centre is excited to embark in this endeavor with AstraZeneca. The synergy between our novel approaches in lead generation and optimization and AstraZeneca’s established track record in anti-infectives would give us both a fighting chance in tackling the challenge of penetrating the Gram negative bacterial armor. By combining our efforts, expertise and experience, I believe we can address this unmet medical need of treating hospital acquired infections caused by Gram negative organisms,” said Alex Matter, chief executive of ETC.