AAA enters supply deal with Eli Lilly for Amyvid in France, Italy and Spain

France-based molecular nuclear medicine firm Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) says it has signed a non-exclusive manufacturing and service agreement to supply US pharma major Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Amyvid (florbetapir (18F)) solution for injection in France, Italy and Spain.
In January 2013, Amyvid became the first-and-only product of its kind to receive marketing authorization from the European Commission as a radioactive diagnostic agent indicated for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging of beta-amyloid neuritic plaque density in the brains of adult patients with cognitive impairment, who are being evaluated for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and other causes of cognitive impairment. Amyvid should be used in conjunction with a clinical evaluation. Amyvid binds to amyloid plaques, a neuropathological feature of ADii,iii,iv and is detected using PET scan images of the brain.
For several months prior to this announcement, AAA has manufactured Amyvid under a clinical research supply agreement from its production sites in Saint Genis Pouilly (France), Bethune (France), Forli (Italy) and Zaragoza (Spain). Under the new agreement, there is potential to expand production to additional AAA manufacturing sites in Europe. Amyvid will be available in select areas within the European Union from the second quarter of 2013.
